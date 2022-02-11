Analyzing Metro Bank (OTCMKTS:MBNKF) & Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY)

Metro Bank (OTCMKTS:MBNKF) and Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, valuation, risk and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Metro Bank and Swedbank AB (publ)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Metro Bank N/A N/A N/A Swedbank AB (publ) 40.63% 13.18% 0.73%

This table compares Metro Bank and Swedbank AB (publ)’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Metro Bank $782.30 million 0.16 -$387.38 million N/A N/A Swedbank AB (publ) $5.81 billion 3.59 $1.41 billion $2.16 8.53

Swedbank AB (publ) has higher revenue and earnings than Metro Bank.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.1% of Metro Bank shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Metro Bank has a beta of 1.91, indicating that its stock price is 91% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Swedbank AB (publ) has a beta of 1.01, indicating that its stock price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Metro Bank and Swedbank AB (publ), as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Metro Bank 0 1 0 0 2.00 Swedbank AB (publ) 1 7 5 0 2.31

Swedbank AB (publ) has a consensus price target of $185.67, indicating a potential upside of 907.42%. Given Swedbank AB (publ)’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Swedbank AB (publ) is more favorable than Metro Bank.

Summary

Swedbank AB (publ) beats Metro Bank on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Metro Bank

Metro Bank PLC engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking services. Its products include current accounts, mortgages services, savings accounts, deposit accounts, commercial banking, borrowing, and merchant services. The company was founded by Vernon W. Hill II and Anthony William Thomson in July 2010 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

About Swedbank AB (publ)

Swedbank AB engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Swedish Banking, Large Corporates and Institutions, Baltic Banking, and Group Functions and Others. The Swedish Banking segment caters to customers through digital channels and branches, as well as through cooperating savings banks and franchises. The Large Corporates and Institutions segment develops corporate and capital market products for the rest of the bank and the savings banks. The Baltic Banking segment handles customers located in Estonia, Latvia, and Lithuania. The Group Functions and Others segment consists of centralized business support units and the product areas group lending and payments, and group savings. The company was founded by Eduard Ludendorff on October 28, 1820 and is headquartered in Sundbyberg, Sweden.

