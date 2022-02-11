Anchor Protocol (ANC) Achieves Market Capitalization of $380.68 Million

Anchor Protocol (CURRENCY:ANC) traded down 5.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 11th. One Anchor Protocol coin can now be bought for about $1.71 or 0.00004029 BTC on popular exchanges. Anchor Protocol has a market capitalization of $380.68 million and approximately $34.73 million worth of Anchor Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Anchor Protocol has traded 21.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Anchor Protocol Coin Profile

Anchor Protocol is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Anchor Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 222,891,596 coins. Anchor Protocol’s official Twitter account is @anchor_protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “The Anchor Token (ANC) is Anchor Protocol's governance token. ANC tokens can be deposited to create new governance polls, which can be voted on by users that have staked ANC. ANC is designed to capture a portion of Anchor's yield, allowing its value to scale linearly with Anchor's assets under management (AUM). Anchor distributes protocol fees to ANC stakers pro-rata to their stake, benefitting stakers as adoption of Anchor increases — stakers of ANC are incentivized to propose, discuss, and vote for proposals that further merit the protocol. ANC is also used as incentives to bootstrap borrow demand and initial deposit rate stability. The protocol distributes ANC tokens every block to stablecoin borrowers, proportional to the amount borrowed. “

Anchor Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Anchor Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Anchor Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Anchor Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

