Andy Sassine Sells 10,000 Shares of iCAD, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICAD) Stock

iCAD, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICAD) Director Andy Sassine sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.26, for a total value of $52,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Andy Sassine also recently made the following trade(s):

Get iCAD alerts:

On Monday, December 6th, Andy Sassine sold 10,000 shares of iCAD stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.71, for a total value of $67,100.00.

ICAD stock opened at $5.65 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.31. iCAD, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.05 and a fifty-two week high of $21.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.69 and a beta of 1.16.

iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). iCAD had a negative net margin of 23.98% and a negative return on equity of 17.38%. The business had revenue of $9.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.08) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that iCAD, Inc. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on ICAD. Zacks Investment Research downgraded iCAD from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of iCAD in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on iCAD from $22.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Lake Street Capital cut their target price on iCAD from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of iCAD in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.81.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICAD. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of iCAD by 127.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,572 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 3,120 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of iCAD by 324.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,119 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 3,148 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of iCAD by 94,542.9% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,625 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 6,618 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of iCAD in the 3rd quarter valued at $158,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of iCAD by 77.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,732 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 10,345 shares during the period. 50.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About iCAD

iCAD, Inc is a medical technology company, which engages in the provision cancer detection and therapy solutions. It operates through the Cancer Detection and Cancer Therapy segments. The Cancer Detection segment include image analysis and workflow products. The Cancer Therapy segment consists radiation therapy products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iCAD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iCAD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.