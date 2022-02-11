Anglo Pacific Group (TSE:APY) Sets New 1-Year High at $2.78

Anglo Pacific Group plc (TSE:APY)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$2.78 and last traded at C$2.75, with a volume of 25852 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$2.41.

The company has a market cap of C$587.90 million and a PE ratio of -83.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.74. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$2.30 and a 200-day moving average of C$2.34.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be given a $0.0175 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $0.07 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. Anglo Pacific Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently -120.69%.

Anglo Pacific Group plc operates as a natural resources royalty and streaming company. The company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in securing natural resources royalties and streams by acquisition and through investment in mining and exploration interests in coking and thermal coal, cobalt, iron ore, copper, vanadium, uranium, gold, silver, nickel, and anthracite properties primarily in Australia, North and South America, and Europe.

