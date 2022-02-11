Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) Shares Sold by First Foundation Advisors

First Foundation Advisors trimmed its holdings in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) by 5.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,629 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,840 shares during the quarter. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 9.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,368,437 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $162,877,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560,500 shares in the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden boosted its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 18.4% in the third quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 701,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,907,000 after purchasing an additional 109,000 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 16.0% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,708,148 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,223,000 after buying an additional 511,246 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service lifted its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 13.6% in the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 478,937 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,253,000 after buying an additional 57,191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 6.6% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 208,263 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,849,000 after buying an additional 12,970 shares during the last quarter. 41.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on NLY shares. JMP Securities cut Annaly Capital Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays cut Annaly Capital Management from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, TheStreet cut Annaly Capital Management from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Annaly Capital Management presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.15.

Annaly Capital Management stock opened at $7.51 on Friday. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.29 and a 12 month high of $9.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.96 billion, a PE ratio of 3.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.18.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. Annaly Capital Management had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 136.60%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.36%.

About Annaly Capital Management

Annaly Capital Management, Inc engages in the investment and financing of residential and commercial assets. It operates through the following investment groups: Agency, Residential Credit, Commercial Credit and Middle Market Lending. The Agency group invests in agency mortgage-backed securities. The Residential Credit group involves non-agency residential mortgage assets within securitized products and whole loan markets.

