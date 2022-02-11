Anpario (LON:ANP) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $635.58

Posted by on Feb 11th, 2022

Anpario plc (LON:ANP)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 635.58 ($8.59) and traded as low as GBX 620.02 ($8.38). Anpario shares last traded at GBX 620.02 ($8.38), with a volume of 6,931 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ANP shares. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 800 ($10.82) price target on shares of Anpario in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Anpario in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th.

The company has a current ratio of 7.11, a quick ratio of 5.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of £142.91 million and a PE ratio of 32.63. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 621.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 635.58.

Anpario Company Profile (LON:ANP)

Anpario plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes natural feed additives for animal health, hygiene, and nutrition. Its health and performance category offers a range of products that support and maintain animal gut health, such as phytogenic and acid based eubiotics, and omega fatty acids under the Orego-Stim, Optomega, pHorce, Salgard, Salkil, Genex, and Optimax brands; feed quality category provides products, such as enzymes, anti-oxidants, pellet binders, mould inhibitors, and acid based eubiotics under the pHorce, Salkil, Salgard, Oxigard, Moldgard, and Mastercube brands.

