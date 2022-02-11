Anpario (LON:ANP) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $635.58

Anpario plc (LON:ANP)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 635.58 ($8.59) and traded as low as GBX 620.02 ($8.38). Anpario shares last traded at GBX 620.02 ($8.38), with a volume of 6,931 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ANP shares. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 800 ($10.82) price target on shares of Anpario in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Anpario in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th.

Get Anpario alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 7.11, a quick ratio of 5.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of £142.91 million and a PE ratio of 32.63. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 621.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 635.58.

Anpario plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes natural feed additives for animal health, hygiene, and nutrition. Its health and performance category offers a range of products that support and maintain animal gut health, such as phytogenic and acid based eubiotics, and omega fatty acids under the Orego-Stim, Optomega, pHorce, Salgard, Salkil, Genex, and Optimax brands; feed quality category provides products, such as enzymes, anti-oxidants, pellet binders, mould inhibitors, and acid based eubiotics under the pHorce, Salkil, Salgard, Oxigard, Moldgard, and Mastercube brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Anpario Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anpario and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.