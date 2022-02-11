ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) Shares Acquired by Shelton Capital Management

Shelton Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,764 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 235 shares during the quarter. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $2,643,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ANSS. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 3,900.0% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 80 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 220.3% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 205 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. RE Advisers Corp raised its stake in shares of ANSYS by 46.9% during the third quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 216 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ANSYS by 571.4% during the third quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 235 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of ANSYS during the second quarter worth approximately $84,000. 89.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ANSS opened at $333.01 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of $29.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.71, a PEG ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 1.29. ANSYS, Inc. has a 52 week low of $292.79 and a 52 week high of $413.89. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $367.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $369.53.

In related news, SVP Maria T. Shields sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.02, for a total transaction of $7,092,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ANSS shares. Barclays increased their price objective on ANSYS from $275.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on ANSYS from $381.00 to $437.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Citigroup increased their price objective on ANSYS from $380.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Robert W. Baird cut ANSYS from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $419.00 to $405.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on ANSYS from $380.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $339.27.

ANSYS, Inc engages in the development and marketing of engineering simulation software and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; Japan; Germany; South Korea; France; China; Other EMEA; and Other International. The firm’s solutions include automotive; aerospace and defense; construction; energy; materials and chemical processing; autonomous engineering; and electrification.

