Apollo Currency Market Cap Achieves $45.71 Million (APL)

Apollo Currency (CURRENCY:APL) traded 2.9% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 11th. Over the last week, Apollo Currency has traded up 8.1% against the US dollar. Apollo Currency has a total market cap of $45.71 million and approximately $4.44 million worth of Apollo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Apollo Currency coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0022 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $86.01 or 0.00200146 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.24 or 0.00026163 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002223 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000563 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $199.53 or 0.00464317 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.54 or 0.00066415 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000493 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00008267 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000511 BTC.

Apollo Currency Coin Profile

Apollo Currency (APL) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on July 28th, 2018. Apollo Currency’s total supply is 21,165,096,531 coins. Apollo Currency’s official Twitter account is @ApolloCurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Apollo Currency is www.apollocurrency.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Apollo is an online decentralized payment platform. Apollo aims to become the first all-in-one cryptocurrency, incorporating every ability that could be beneficial in a digital currency. Furthermore, a crypto wallet is available for the platform users. Apollo Currency (APL) is an Olympus-based protocol cryptocurrency. Its main objective is to become the all-in-one cryptocurrency, powered by the Apollo platform. Official statementInitial Supply30,000,000,000 APLNXT Airdrop Jan 14, 20183,000,000,000 APLBurning8,834,903,469 APLNew Total Supply21,165,096,531 APLCurrent Circulating Supply21,165,096,531 APL”

Apollo Currency Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apollo Currency directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Apollo Currency should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Apollo Currency using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

