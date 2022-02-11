Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) Shares Gap Down to $69.67

Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $69.67, but opened at $67.47. Apollo Global Management shares last traded at $68.49, with a volume of 49,636 shares changing hands.

Several analysts have issued reports on APO shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $80.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Apollo Global Management in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $110.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $78.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Apollo Global Management presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.60.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $69.84 and its 200 day moving average is $67.39. The stock has a market cap of $17.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.60.

In other news, Director Kerry Murphy Healey bought 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $70.50 per share, for a total transaction of $493,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Joshua Harris sold 218,883 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.23, for a total transaction of $15,372,153.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 259,459 shares of company stock valued at $18,272,841. 3.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Apollo Global Management by 46.5% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 588,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,613,000 after acquiring an additional 186,658 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in Apollo Global Management by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 32,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,996,000 after acquiring an additional 3,903 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Apollo Global Management by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 178,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,120,000 after acquiring an additional 4,295 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Apollo Global Management by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 48,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,024,000 after acquiring an additional 5,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Apollo Global Management by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 18,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after acquiring an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.36% of the company’s stock.

