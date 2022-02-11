Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) Shares Gap Down to $69.67

Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $69.67, but opened at $67.47. Apollo Global Management shares last traded at $68.49, with a volume of 49,636 shares changing hands.
Several analysts have issued reports on APO shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $80.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Apollo Global Management in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $110.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $78.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Apollo Global Management presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.60.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $69.84 and its 200 day moving average is $67.39. The stock has a market cap of $17.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.60.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Apollo Global Management by 46.5% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 588,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,613,000 after acquiring an additional 186,658 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in Apollo Global Management by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 32,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,996,000 after acquiring an additional 3,903 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Apollo Global Management by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 178,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,120,000 after acquiring an additional 4,295 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Apollo Global Management by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 48,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,024,000 after acquiring an additional 5,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Apollo Global Management by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 18,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after acquiring an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.36% of the company’s stock.
Apollo Global Management Company Profile (NYSE:APO)
Provides asset management services
