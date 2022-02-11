Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Bought by Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 11.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,455,578 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 151,473 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for about 4.3% of Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp’s holdings in Apple were worth $205,964,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AAPL. Amundi acquired a new position in Apple during the second quarter valued at approximately $5,528,240,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Apple by 97.9% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 36,546,345 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $5,239,285,000 after purchasing an additional 18,074,896 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Apple by 515.0% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 15,285,356 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,093,483,000 after purchasing an additional 12,799,829 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Apple by 133.1% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,979,206 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $421,558,000 after purchasing an additional 11,970,194 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Apple by 2.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 259,894,947 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $36,670,642,000 after purchasing an additional 5,732,451 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AAPL shares. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Apple from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Apple from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Apple from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $189.10.

AAPL stock opened at $172.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $172.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $157.46. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $116.21 and a 52 week high of $182.94. The company has a market capitalization of $2.81 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.19.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.21. Apple had a net margin of 26.58% and a return on equity of 149.81%. The business had revenue of $123.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.68 earnings per share. Apple’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.57%.

In other Apple news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.78, for a total transaction of $4,369,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,986 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.29, for a total transaction of $344,153.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Company Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

