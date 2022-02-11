Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Neuberger Berman Group LLC

Neuberger Berman Group LLC cut its stake in shares of Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,434,918 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,650 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned approximately 0.56% of Aramark worth $47,140,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aramark by 75.1% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Aramark by 118.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Aramark in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Aramark by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Aramark in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $177,000.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank raised Aramark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Citigroup increased their price objective on Aramark from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Aramark from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Aramark from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aramark from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.86.

Shares of NYSE:ARMK opened at $37.21 on Friday. Aramark has a one year low of $31.22 and a one year high of $43.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.48 and a 200-day moving average of $35.35. The company has a market capitalization of $9.54 billion, a PE ratio of -106.31 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22. Aramark had a negative return on equity of 2.85% and a negative net margin of 0.75%. The company had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.31) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 43.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Aramark will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Aramark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -125.71%.

Aramark engages in the provision of food, facilities, and uniform services. It operates through the following segments: Food and Support Services United States (FSS United States); Food and Support Services International (FSS International); and Uniform. The FSS United States segment offers food, hospitality and facility services for school districts, colleges and universities, healthcare facilities, businesses, sports, entertainment and recreational venues, conference and convention centers, national and state parks, and correctional institutions.

