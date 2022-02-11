ARC Resources (OTCMKTS:AETUF) Given New C$18.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

ARC Resources (OTCMKTS:AETUF) had its price target upped by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on AETUF. raised their price target on ARC Resources from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on ARC Resources from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Friday. CIBC lifted their price target on ARC Resources from C$14.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on ARC Resources from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on ARC Resources from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, ARC Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.81.

OTCMKTS:AETUF traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $11.44. The company had a trading volume of 47,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,067. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.96. ARC Resources has a one year low of $5.63 and a one year high of $12.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.94 billion, a PE ratio of 20.07 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

ARC Resources Ltd. engages in the exploration, development and production of crude oil and natural gas. Its projects include Montney operations in northeast British Columbia, and the Pembina Cardium in Alberta. The company was founded by John Patrick Dielwart and Mac H. van Wielingen in 1996 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

