ArcelorMittal (AMS:MT) Given a €33.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €33.00 ($37.93) price objective on ArcelorMittal (AMS:MT) in a report released on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of ArcelorMittal from €47.00 ($54.02) to €46.00 ($52.87) in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €40.00 ($45.98) target price on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of ArcelorMittal to €33.00 ($37.93) in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €43.00 ($49.43) target price on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €41.00 ($47.13) target price on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €39.22 ($45.08).

ArcelorMittal has a one year low of €17.72 ($20.37) and a one year high of €30.76 ($35.36).

About ArcelorMittal

ArcelorMittal, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates steel manufacturing and mining facilities in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. The company's principal steel products include semi-finished flat products, such as slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, tinplate, and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, such as blooms and billets; finished long products, including bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.

