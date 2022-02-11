Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) CFO Ray G. Young Sells 155,266 Shares of Stock

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) CFO Ray G. Young sold 155,266 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.74, for a total transaction of $11,915,112.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of ADM opened at $76.44 on Friday. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 12 month low of $53.96 and a 12 month high of $78.03. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.96, a PEG ratio of 8.32 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 11.99, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.18. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 13.50%. The firm had revenue of $23.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a positive change from Archer-Daniels-Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 7th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is 33.40%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ADM shares. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $87.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.08.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ADM. West Oak Capital LLC raised its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 56.9% during the third quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC bought a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the third quarter worth $28,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 65.0% during the third quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 429 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. 77.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co processes oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa and other agricultural commodities. The company operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions and Nutrition. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, crushing, and further processing of oilseeds such as soybeans and soft seeds, such as cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed into vegetable oils and protein meals.

