Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) Shares Acquired by Shelton Capital Management

Shelton Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,034 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,347 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $662,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ADM. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 267.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 32,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,969,000 after purchasing an additional 23,881 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 693,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,592,000 after purchasing an additional 81,251 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 26.9% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 53,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,445,000 after purchasing an additional 11,269 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 20,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after purchasing an additional 3,241 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 43.2% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,671,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106,772 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.93% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Christopher M. Cuddy sold 40,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.49, for a total transaction of $3,107,426.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 268,249 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.57, for a total transaction of $20,003,327.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 463,616 shares of company stock worth $35,025,867. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Archer-Daniels-Midland stock opened at $76.44 on Friday. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 52-week low of $53.96 and a 52-week high of $78.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.96, a PEG ratio of 8.32 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 11.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.18. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 13.50%. The business had revenue of $23.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 5.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a boost from Archer-Daniels-Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 7th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is presently 33.40%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ADM shares. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $70.00 to $73.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $87.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.08.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co processes oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa and other agricultural commodities. The company operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions and Nutrition. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, crushing, and further processing of oilseeds such as soybeans and soft seeds, such as cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed into vegetable oils and protein meals.

