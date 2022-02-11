Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) SVP Christopher M. Cuddy Sells 40,101 Shares

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) SVP Christopher M. Cuddy sold 40,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.49, for a total transaction of $3,107,426.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of ADM opened at $76.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 11.99. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.67. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 52-week low of $53.96 and a 52-week high of $78.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.76 billion, a PE ratio of 15.96, a P/E/G ratio of 8.32 and a beta of 0.81.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $23.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.21 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 13.50% and a net margin of 3.18%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s quarterly revenue was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 5.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This is a boost from Archer-Daniels-Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 7th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is presently 33.40%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ADM. Argus lifted their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $72.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $87.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.08.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 65.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC lifted its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 56.9% in the 3rd quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC bought a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.93% of the company’s stock.

About Archer-Daniels-Midland

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co processes oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa and other agricultural commodities. The company operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions and Nutrition. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, crushing, and further processing of oilseeds such as soybeans and soft seeds, such as cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed into vegetable oils and protein meals.

