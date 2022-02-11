Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Arconic Corporation is a provider of aluminum sheet, plate and extrusions, as well as architectural products to transportation, aerospace, industrial, packaging and building and construction markets. Arconic Corporation is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Arconic in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Arconic from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Arconic from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Arconic from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.20.

ARNC opened at $32.37 on Wednesday. Arconic has a fifty-two week low of $21.80 and a fifty-two week high of $38.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $32.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.38. The company has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.36 and a beta of 2.53.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARNC. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Arconic during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Arconic during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Arconic during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Arconic during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new stake in Arconic during the 4th quarter worth about $63,000. 92.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Arconic

Arconic Corporation manufactures and sells aluminum sheets, plates, extrusions, and architectural products in the United States, Canada, China, France, Germany, Hungary, Russia, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Rolled Products, Extrusions, and Building and Construction Systems.

