Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$1.41 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT) will post ($1.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Arcutis Biotherapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($1.52) and the highest is ($1.30). Arcutis Biotherapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.79) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 78.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Arcutis Biotherapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($4.30) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.93) to ($3.95). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($5.33) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.10) to ($4.23). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Arcutis Biotherapeutics.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Arcutis Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $50.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 19th.

NASDAQ ARQT traded down $1.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $15.89. 308,294 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 202,800. The firm has a market cap of $799.19 million, a PE ratio of -4.50 and a beta of 0.46. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.21. Arcutis Biotherapeutics has a 1 year low of $13.59 and a 1 year high of $36.60.

In related news, Director Howard G. Welgus sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.21, for a total value of $53,025.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott L. Burrows sold 12,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.07, for a total value of $252,079.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,560 shares of company stock valued at $394,094 over the last three months. Company insiders own 39.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 193,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,278,000 after acquiring an additional 13,702 shares during the period. Greenspring Associates LLC acquired a new position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $961,000. Altium Capital Management LP increased its position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 103.0% during the 2nd quarter. Altium Capital Management LP now owns 231,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,313,000 after purchasing an additional 117,352 shares during the period. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $129,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 38,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 3,280 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.73% of the company’s stock.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical roflumilast cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.

