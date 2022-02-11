Arena Events Group (LON:ARE) Trading Up 0.7%

Arena Events Group plc (LON:ARE) shares were up 0.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 20.84 ($0.28) and last traded at GBX 20.84 ($0.28). Approximately 22,936 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,221,029 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 20.70 ($0.28).

The company has a market capitalization of £68.01 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.03. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 20.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.08.

Arena Events Group Company Profile

Arena Events Group plc provides turnkey event solutions in Europe, the United States, the Middle East, and Asia. It offers temporary event structures, seating, furniture, catering and kitchen equipment, fencing and barriers, interior design, and ice rinks. The company also provides exhibition services, scaffolding, mass participant event solutions, graphics, signage and flooring, as well as cold room, bar rental services.

