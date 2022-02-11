Arena Minerals (CVE:AN) Shares Down 2.5%

Arena Minerals Inc. (CVE:AN) shares fell 2.5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.38 and last traded at C$0.39. 66,255 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 1,076,049 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.40.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.35. The firm has a market cap of C$131.39 million and a P/E ratio of -32.92.

Get Arena Minerals alerts:

Arena Minerals (CVE:AN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 29th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Arena Minerals Inc. will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

Arena Minerals Inc, a copper and lithium exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in South America. It holds interest in the Atacama copper property covering an area of approximately 7,061 hectares located within the Antofagasta region ll of Chile.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Arena Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arena Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.