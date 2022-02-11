Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) Stock Rating Lowered by HC Wainwright

Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) was downgraded by analysts at HC Wainwright from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They presently have a $100.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, down from their previous target price of $120.00. HC Wainwright’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 6.38% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also commented on ARNA. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Arena Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Arena Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. SVB Leerink cut Arena Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $112.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut Arena Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $93.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Arena Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.86.

Arena Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $94.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $86.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 14.82 and a current ratio of 14.82. The stock has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a PE ratio of -9.70 and a beta of 0.55. Arena Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $45.50 and a one year high of $94.23.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,620,469 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $383,317,000 after purchasing an additional 29,444 shares during the period. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,075,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $277,915,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,869,962 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $127,531,000 after buying an additional 121,170 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 52.9% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,425,210 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $84,871,000 after buying an additional 493,034 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 1,515.9% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,237,152 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $73,676,000 after buying an additional 1,160,591 shares during the period. 91.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel drugs that target G protien-coupled receptors. It offers drugs for treatment in the field of cardiovascular, central nervous system, inflammatory, and metabolic diseases.

