Ares Capital Co. (ARCC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.42 on March 31st

Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 9th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.42 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.60%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Ares Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41.

Ares Capital has increased its dividend by 5.2% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Ares Capital has a dividend payout ratio of 87.2% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Analysts expect Ares Capital to earn $1.85 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 88.6%.

ARCC stock opened at $22.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.34. The company has a market capitalization of $10.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.17 and a beta of 1.07. Ares Capital has a fifty-two week low of $17.71 and a fifty-two week high of $23.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.14 and a 200-day moving average of $20.71.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The investment management company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 90.29%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Ares Capital will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

In other Ares Capital news, CFO Penelope F. Roll sold 25,805 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.96, for a total value of $515,067.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Ares Capital stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 19,152 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $375,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.07% of the company’s stock.

ARCC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on Ares Capital in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on Ares Capital from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Raymond James increased their price objective on Ares Capital from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Ares Capital from $22.00 to $22.75 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Ares Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.97.

Ares Commercial Finance provides asset-based cash flow solutions to small and middle-market companies. ACF works with borrowers to deliver creative, flexible, and comprehensive financing solutions. Ares Commercial Finance has the ability to structure and agent deals to support the growth and changing capital needs of clients.

