Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) Shares Sold by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. reduced its position in shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,503 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 4,150 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $844,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. acquired a new stake in Ares Capital during the third quarter worth about $399,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its position in shares of Ares Capital by 0.4% during the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 285,625 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,807,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ares Capital during the third quarter valued at about $89,000. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Ares Capital by 9.7% during the third quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 26,485 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $538,000 after acquiring an additional 2,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. increased its position in shares of Ares Capital by 6.9% during the third quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 47,707 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $970,000 after acquiring an additional 3,081 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ARCC. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ares Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of Ares Capital in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Ares Capital from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Ares Capital from $22.00 to $22.75 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Ares Capital from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ares Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.97.

In other news, CFO Penelope F. Roll sold 25,805 shares of Ares Capital stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.96, for a total value of $515,067.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARCC opened at $22.10 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.18 billion, a PE ratio of 6.17 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Ares Capital Co. has a twelve month low of $17.71 and a twelve month high of $23.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.71.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The investment management company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. Ares Capital had a net margin of 90.29% and a return on equity of 10.96%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ares Capital Co. will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.60%. This is a boost from Ares Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Ares Capital’s payout ratio is presently 45.81%.

Ares Capital Company Profile

Ares Commercial Finance provides asset-based cash flow solutions to small and middle-market companies. ACF works with borrowers to deliver creative, flexible, and comprehensive financing solutions. Ares Commercial Finance has the ability to structure and agent deals to support the growth and changing capital needs of clients.

