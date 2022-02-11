Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. (NYSE:ACRE) Shares Purchased by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. (NYSE:ACRE) by 16.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,163 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,710 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Ares Commercial Real Estate were worth $183,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in Ares Commercial Real Estate during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 105,411.1% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,496 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 9,487 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 10,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in Ares Commercial Real Estate during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $166,000. Finally, PVG Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in Ares Commercial Real Estate during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $189,000. 51.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.50 price target on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate in a report on Friday, November 12th. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate from $16.50 to $17.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.92.

ACRE stock opened at $14.13 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.13. Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. has a 12 month low of $12.66 and a 12 month high of $16.98. The company has a market cap of $664.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.30 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

In related news, CEO Bryan Patrick Donohoe sold 8,813 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.96, for a total value of $131,842.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corp. engages in originating and investing in commercial real estate loans and related investments. The Company’s investments include senior mortgage loans, subordinated debt, preferred equity, mezzanine loans and other commercial real estate investments, including commercial mortgage backed securities, which are secured, directly or indirectly, by office, multifamily, retail, industrial, lodging, senior-living, self storage, student housing and other commercial real estate properties, or by ownership interests.

