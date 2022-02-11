Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO) Hits New 1-Year Low at $41.72

Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $41.72 and last traded at $41.80, with a volume of 1499 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $42.82.
Several research firms have weighed in on ARGO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Argo Group International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Compass Point downgraded shares of Argo Group International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $47.50 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Argo Group International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Argo Group International from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.15.
The company’s 50-day moving average is $56.44 and its 200-day moving average is $55.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.92 and a beta of 0.91.
About Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO)
Argo Group International Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of underwriting property and casualty insurance and reinsurance products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Operations, International Operations, and Run-off Lines. The U.S. Operations segment include distribution through retail, wholesale, and managing general brokers/agents in the specialty insurance market.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Argo Group International (ARGO)
- Can Uber (NYSE: UBER) Get Back On Track?
- The Institutions Are Buying Newell Brands, Maybe You Should Too
- Western Digital Stock is Ready to Pick Up
- 3 Brawny International Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio
- 3 Dependable Dogs of the Dow to Buy Now
Receive News & Ratings for Argo Group International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Argo Group International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.