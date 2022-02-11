Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO) Hits New 1-Year Low at $41.72

Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $41.72 and last traded at $41.80, with a volume of 1499 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $42.82.

Several research firms have weighed in on ARGO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Argo Group International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Compass Point downgraded shares of Argo Group International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $47.50 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Argo Group International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Argo Group International from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.15.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $56.44 and its 200-day moving average is $55.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.92 and a beta of 0.91.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. RMB Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Argo Group International by 1.7% in the third quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 226,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,837,000 after buying an additional 3,710 shares during the last quarter. Atom Investors LP acquired a new stake in Argo Group International in the second quarter worth about $1,401,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Argo Group International by 2.9% in the second quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 178,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,273,000 after purchasing an additional 5,090 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in Argo Group International by 29.2% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263 shares during the period. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Argo Group International by 1.2% in the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 918,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,976,000 after purchasing an additional 11,122 shares during the period. 89.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Argo Group International Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of underwriting property and casualty insurance and reinsurance products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Operations, International Operations, and Run-off Lines. The U.S. Operations segment include distribution through retail, wholesale, and managing general brokers/agents in the specialty insurance market.

