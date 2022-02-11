Argon (ARGON) Price Hits $0.0102 on Major Exchanges

Argon (CURRENCY:ARGON) traded 2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 10th. In the last week, Argon has traded up 20.3% against the US dollar. One Argon coin can now be purchased for about $0.0102 or 0.00000024 BTC on exchanges. Argon has a total market capitalization of $730,138.00 and approximately $88,859.00 worth of Argon was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002323 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001902 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.28 or 0.00047081 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,054.32 or 0.07090222 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43,161.90 or 1.00195106 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.30 or 0.00049450 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.95 or 0.00053284 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00006529 BTC.

About Argon

Argon’s total supply is 80,550,331 coins and its circulating supply is 71,759,078 coins. Argon’s official Twitter account is @argonfoundation

According to CryptoCompare, “Argon is a blockchain-based freelancer platform on the Binance Chain network, working with fully decentralized and smart contracts. “

Buying and Selling Argon

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Argon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Argon should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Argon using one of the exchanges listed above.

