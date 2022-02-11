Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Arhaus Inc. is a lifestyle brand and omni-channel retailer of premium home furnishings. The company offers assortment of heirloom quality products. Arhaus Inc. is based in BOSTON HEIGHTS, Ohio. “

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. William Blair initiated coverage on Arhaus in a report on Monday, November 29th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on Arhaus in a report on Monday, November 29th. They issued a buy rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group initiated coverage on Arhaus in a report on Monday, November 29th. They issued an outperform rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Arhaus in a report on Monday, November 29th. They issued an overweight rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Arhaus in a report on Monday, November 29th. They issued an overweight rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $14.36.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARHS opened at $8.48 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.24. Arhaus has a 1 year low of $7.62 and a 1 year high of $14.95.

Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13. The business had revenue of $203.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.25 million. Equities analysts predict that Arhaus will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CMO Jennifer E. Porter bought 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.99 per share, for a total transaction of $359,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Lisa Chi bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.99 per share, with a total value of $32,970.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 93,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,078,670.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ARHS. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arhaus during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Arhaus in the 4th quarter valued at about $75,000. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Arhaus in the 4th quarter valued at about $165,000. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in Arhaus in the 4th quarter valued at about $174,000. Finally, Summit Creek Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Arhaus in the 4th quarter valued at about $319,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.21% of the company’s stock.

