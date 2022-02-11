Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and thirteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $124.41.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ANET shares. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Vertical Research raised shares of Arista Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $103.75 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. UBS Group cut shares of Arista Networks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Arista Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th.

In related news, insider Andreas Bechtolsheim sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.11, for a total transaction of $12,511,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $519.00, for a total transaction of $12,456,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 781,694 shares of company stock worth $126,951,497 in the last 90 days. 22.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ANET. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in Arista Networks in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in Arista Networks by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 188 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in Arista Networks by 56.0% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 78 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Arista Networks by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 196 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in Arista Networks by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ANET stock traded down $2.37 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $127.07. 2,059,183 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,995,322. Arista Networks has a one year low of $65.52 and a one year high of $148.57. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $130.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $114.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.25.

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of cloud networking solutions. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System(EOS) a set of network applications and Ethernet switching, and routing platforms. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in October 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

