Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Shares Acquired by Eaton Vance Management

Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) by 6.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,170,273 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 72,127 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $402,050,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in Arista Networks by 56.0% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 78 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 16.0% in the third quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 145 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 19.7% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 219 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 15.51% of the company’s stock.

In other Arista Networks news, insider Andreas Bechtolsheim sold 15,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.02, for a total value of $1,815,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Marc Taxay sold 6,354 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.07, for a total transaction of $788,340.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 757,694 shares of company stock valued at $114,495,497 in the last three months. 22.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of ANET stock traded down $1.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $125.91. 9,784 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,995,322. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $130.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.27. The stock has a market cap of $38.69 billion, a PE ratio of 51.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.25. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.52 and a 12 month high of $148.57.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ANET shares. Barclays increased their price objective on Arista Networks from $94.50 to $112.75 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Cowen raised their price objective on Arista Networks from $108.25 to $133.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Vertical Research upgraded Arista Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Citigroup upgraded Arista Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $136.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Arista Networks presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.17.

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of cloud networking solutions. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System(EOS) a set of network applications and Ethernet switching, and routing platforms. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in October 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

