Aritzia (OTCMKTS:ATZAF) Price Target Raised to C$70.00

Aritzia (OTCMKTS:ATZAF) had its target price boosted by BMO Capital Markets from C$65.00 to C$70.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Aritzia from C$57.00 to C$70.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Aritzia from C$57.00 to C$68.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Aritzia from C$52.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. upped their price objective on shares of Aritzia from C$43.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Aritzia from C$43.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $60.38.

Get Aritzia alerts:

ATZAF stock opened at $45.58 on Monday. Aritzia has a one year low of $22.05 and a one year high of $49.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $42.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.43.

Aritzia, Inc engages in the design of apparel and accessories for its collection of fashion brands. Its brands include Wilfred, Babaton, Tna, Wilfred Free, Sunday Best, Le Fou Wilfred, Denim Forum, Little Moon, and The Group by Babaton. It operates through Canada, and United States geographical segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aritzia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aritzia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.