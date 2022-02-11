Arizona State Retirement System Boosts Position in Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD)

Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD) by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,270 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Construction Partners were worth $276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Construction Partners in the third quarter valued at $25,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Construction Partners in the third quarter valued at $54,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Construction Partners in the second quarter valued at $138,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Construction Partners by 10.3% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Construction Partners in the second quarter valued at $157,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Construction Partners alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ROAD opened at $25.94 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 68.26 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.68. Construction Partners, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.31 and a 12 month high of $44.99.

Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. Construction Partners had a return on equity of 5.84% and a net margin of 2.22%. The company had revenue of $285.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $238.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 49.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Construction Partners, Inc. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ROAD shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Construction Partners from $38.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Bank of America upgraded Construction Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Construction Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 25th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Construction Partners from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered Construction Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.80.

About Construction Partners

Construction Partners, Inc is a civil infrastructure company, which engages in construction and maintenance of roadways and highways. Its operations include manufacturing and distributing hot mix asphalt (HMA) for both internal use and sales to third parties in connection with construction projects; paving activities, including the construction of roadway base layers and application of asphalt pavement; site development, including the installation of utility and drainage systems; mining aggregates, such as sand, gravel, and construction stone, that are used as raw materials in the production of HMA; and distributing liquid asphalt cement for both internal use and sales to third parties in connection with HMA production.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROAD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD).

Receive News & Ratings for Construction Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Construction Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.