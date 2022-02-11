Arizona State Retirement System Purchases 96 Shares of Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT)

Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) by 8.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,210 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Allegiant Travel were worth $237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ares Management LLC bought a new stake in Allegiant Travel in the 3rd quarter valued at $874,000. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 351.8% in the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 44,050 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,611,000 after acquiring an additional 34,300 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 43.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 3,366 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $660,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 423,905 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $82,865,000 after acquiring an additional 62,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,068 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALGT opened at $179.91 on Friday. Allegiant Travel has a 1-year low of $163.60 and a 1-year high of $271.29. The company has a 50-day moving average of $181.67 and a 200 day moving average of $186.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.73 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.87.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.01. Allegiant Travel had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 3.54%. The company had revenue of $496.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $483.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.12) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 101.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Allegiant Travel will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ALGT shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Allegiant Travel from $305.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on shares of Allegiant Travel from $255.00 to $240.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Allegiant Travel from $275.00 to $247.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Raymond James cut shares of Allegiant Travel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Allegiant Travel from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Allegiant Travel has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $237.45.

In other news, EVP Robert Paul Wilson III sold 306 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.29, for a total value of $53,332.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CMO Scott Wayne Deangelo sold 281 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.29, for a total transaction of $48,975.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,740 shares of company stock valued at $3,409,657. Company insiders own 16.70% of the company’s stock.

Allegiant Travel Co engages in the provision of travel services. It includes scheduled service air transportation, air-related travel services and product, third party travel products, and fixed fee contract air transportation. It operates through the following segments: Airline, Sunseeker Resort, and Other non-Airline.

