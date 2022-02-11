Arizona State Retirement System Takes $208,000 Position in Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV)

Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Carriage Services by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Carriage Services by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Carriage Services by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 19,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $865,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Carriage Services by 226.4% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Carriage Services by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares during the period. 74.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Melvin C. Payne sold 26,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.33, for a total value of $1,360,245.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Carl Benjamin Brink sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.84, for a total transaction of $105,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,494 shares of company stock worth $1,521,549 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CSV opened at $51.31 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $854.41 million, a P/E ratio of 33.10, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.02. Carriage Services, Inc. has a one year low of $32.71 and a one year high of $66.33. The company’s fifty day moving average is $56.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.61.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.112 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Carriage Services’s payout ratio is currently 29.03%.

CSV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barrington Research lifted their target price on shares of Carriage Services from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Carriage Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Sidoti boosted their price objective on shares of Carriage Services from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Carriage Services from $60.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Carriage Services from $52.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Carriage Services presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.00.

Carriage Services, Inc engages in the provision of funeral and cemetery services. It operates through the Funeral Home and Cemetery segments. The Funeral Home segment offers a complete suite of services to meet families’ funeral needs, including consultation, the removal and preparation of remains, the sale of caskets and related funeral merchandise, the use of funeral homes for visitation and remembrance services and transportation services.

