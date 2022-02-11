Ark Trading Down 5.4% Over Last Week (ARK)

Ark (CURRENCY:ARK) traded down 5.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 10th. Ark has a market capitalization of $132.37 million and $3.67 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ark coin can now be bought for about $0.98 or 0.00002276 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Ark has traded down 5.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Ark alerts:

EOS (EOS) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00005915 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001614 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0510 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0691 or 0.00000160 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000036 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Acet (ACT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000786 BTC.

Atlantis Metaverse (TAU) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0982 or 0.00000228 BTC.

Ark Coin Profile

Ark (CRYPTO:ARK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on December 11th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 161,278,856 coins and its circulating supply is 135,025,215 coins. The official message board for Ark is blog.ark.io . The Reddit community for Ark is /r/ArkEcosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Ark is ark.io . Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ark is a cryptocurrency platform built on top an improved Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) system derived from Lisk, Crypti, and BitShares. It uses Smart Bridges to communicate with others (new and existing) blockchains to further increase its reach, providing a wider range of features in a single place. Ark plans to stimulate cryptocurrency mass adoption by offering multiple consumer tools like a card network, game tokens, anonymous transactions, multi-signature accounts, and others. Adding more features and tools along the way. “

Ark Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ark should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ark using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ark and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.