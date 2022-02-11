ARMOR Reaches Market Capitalization of $6.82 Million (ARMOR)

ARMOR (CURRENCY:ARMOR) traded 2.8% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on February 11th. One ARMOR coin can now be bought for about $0.0389 or 0.00000089 BTC on popular exchanges. ARMOR has a total market capitalization of $6.82 million and $117,491.00 worth of ARMOR was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, ARMOR has traded up 7.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002284 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001883 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.59 or 0.00046991 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,106.25 or 0.07090136 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43,683.15 or 0.99708572 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.99 or 0.00050193 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.24 or 0.00053039 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00006349 BTC.

ARMOR Coin Profile

ARMOR’s launch date was January 22nd, 2021. ARMOR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 175,417,559 coins. ARMOR’s official Twitter account is @armorfi

According to CryptoCompare, “Armor is a smart insurance aggregator for DeFi which provides Pay as You Go and Only Pay What You Owe ᴰᵀᴹ coverage for user funds across various protocols. Armor tracks exact amounts of user funds as they dynamically move across various protocols, and bills by the second using a streamed payment system. “

ARMOR Coin Trading

