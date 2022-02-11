Armstrong Flooring Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:AFI)

Armstrong Flooring, Inc. (NYSE:AFI) saw unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors acquired 3,189 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,343% compared to the average volume of 221 call options.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AFI. 22NW LP boosted its stake in Armstrong Flooring by 44.2% during the second quarter. 22NW LP now owns 3,086,673 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $19,107,000 after buying an additional 945,566 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its stake in Armstrong Flooring by 6.8% during the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 2,004,146 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,273,000 after buying an additional 127,375 shares during the period. Gendell Jeffrey L boosted its stake in Armstrong Flooring by 42.1% during the second quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 306,693 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,898,000 after buying an additional 90,922 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Armstrong Flooring by 234.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 100,524 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $622,000 after buying an additional 70,437 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Armstrong Flooring during the second quarter worth $352,000. 66.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AFI opened at $1.54 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.99 and its 200 day moving average is $2.75. Armstrong Flooring has a fifty-two week low of $1.50 and a fifty-two week high of $6.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.43 million, a PE ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 2.50.

Armstrong Flooring (NYSE:AFI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The construction company reported ($1.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($1.29). The firm had revenue of $168.50 million for the quarter. Armstrong Flooring had a negative return on equity of 38.18% and a negative net margin of 8.64%.

About Armstrong Flooring

Armstrong Flooring, Inc engages in the production of flooring products. It operates through the Resilient Flooring and Wood Flooring segments. The Resilient Flooring segment designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of floor coverings primarily for homes and commercial buildings under various brands, including the Armstrong brand.

