Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Invests $625,000 in Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 47,100 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $625,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares in the 3rd quarter worth about $78,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Northwest Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth about $146,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Northwest Bancshares in the 2nd quarter worth about $153,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Northwest Bancshares in the 2nd quarter worth about $158,000. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in Northwest Bancshares in the 3rd quarter worth about $154,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.42% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NWBI opened at $13.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.70. Northwest Bancshares, Inc. has a one year low of $12.37 and a one year high of $15.48.

Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The savings and loans company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.02. Northwest Bancshares had a net margin of 27.49% and a return on equity of 9.86%. Equities analysts expect that Northwest Bancshares, Inc. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 2nd. Northwest Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.12%.

In other news, CFO William W. Harvey sold 11,520 shares of Northwest Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.19, for a total value of $163,468.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy M. Hunter acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.26 per share, for a total transaction of $132,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 11,476 shares of company stock worth $152,521 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Northwest Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.

Northwest Bancshares Profile

Northwest Bancshares, Inc is a holding company. It offers personal & business banking products including employee benefits, investment management services, insurance and trust. It engages in collecting deposits and making loans secured by various types of collateral, including real estate and other assets.

