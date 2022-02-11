Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Invests $773,000 in Selecta Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Selecta Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 185,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $773,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned about 0.16% of Selecta Biosciences at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Selecta Biosciences by 39.0% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 9,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 2,668 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Selecta Biosciences during the second quarter worth $49,000. WNY Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Selecta Biosciences during the third quarter worth $49,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Selecta Biosciences during the second quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in Selecta Biosciences during the second quarter worth $61,000. 72.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SELB opened at $2.20 on Friday. Selecta Biosciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.18 and a 52 week high of $5.28. The company has a market capitalization of $256.63 million, a P/E ratio of -4.23 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.54.

Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $24.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.09) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Selecta Biosciences, Inc. will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Timothy A. Springer acquired 3,748,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.06 per share, for a total transaction of $11,468,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Carsten Brunn sold 17,196 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.99, for a total value of $51,416.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 3,985,782 shares of company stock worth $12,179,692 and sold 42,848 shares worth $129,655. 24.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SELB shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Selecta Biosciences from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Selecta Biosciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.25.

About Selecta Biosciences

Selecta Biosciences, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of nanoparticle immunomodulatory drugs for the treatment and prevention of human diseases. It produces the Synthetic Vaccine Particles (SVP) platform for immune tolerance and immune stimulation.

