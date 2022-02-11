Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Makes New $709,000 Investment in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 12,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $709,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ALK. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of Alaska Air Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,192,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 499.9% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 669,553 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $39,236,000 after acquiring an additional 557,950 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 60.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,163,799 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $70,189,000 after acquiring an additional 437,564 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Alaska Air Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $24,524,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 16.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,504,869 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $146,575,000 after acquiring an additional 350,865 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.89% of the company’s stock.

ALK stock opened at $58.62 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.35 billion, a PE ratio of 15.55 and a beta of 1.54. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a one year low of $46.26 and a one year high of $74.25. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $53.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The transportation company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. Alaska Air Group had a net margin of 7.74% and a negative return on equity of 7.57%. The business’s revenue was up 135.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($2.55) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

In other Alaska Air Group news, Chairman Bradley D. Tilden sold 750 shares of Alaska Air Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.16, for a total transaction of $41,370.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $68.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.00.

Alaska Air Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation services. It operates through the following segments: Mainline, Regional and Horizon. The Mainline segment includes Alaska’s Boeing or Airbus jet aircraft for passengers and cargo throughout the U.S., and in parts of Canada, Mexico, and Costa Rica.

