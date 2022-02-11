Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Makes New Investment in Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 137,389 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $499,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned about 0.08% of Rigel Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RIGL. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 35.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 332,183 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,508,000 after purchasing an additional 86,084 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 16.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 74,377 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 10,309 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 9.0% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 74,901 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 6,170 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,076,112 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,390,000 after purchasing an additional 121,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 6.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,979,126 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $12,929,000 after purchasing an additional 186,189 shares during the last quarter. 80.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Rigel Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on RIGL. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. TheStreet lowered shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, November 8th.

Shares of RIGL opened at $2.57 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $439.49 million, a PE ratio of -28.56 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.77. Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.22 and a 1-year high of $5.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.19.

About Rigel Pharmaceuticals

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage biotechnology company. It discovers and develops novel, targeted drugs in the therapeutic areas of immunology, oncology and immune oncology. The firm focuses on intracellular signalling pathways and related targets that are critical to disease mechanisms.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RIGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Rigel Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rigel Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.