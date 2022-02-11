Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Sells 244,763 Shares of Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lowered its position in Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG) by 56.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 187,700 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 244,763 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Mizuho Financial Group were worth $533,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Mizuho Financial Group in the third quarter worth about $28,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in Mizuho Financial Group in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Mizuho Financial Group by 142.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,460 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 7,318 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new stake in Mizuho Financial Group in the third quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Five Oceans Advisors bought a new stake in Mizuho Financial Group in the third quarter worth about $47,000. 0.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MFG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of Mizuho Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mizuho Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th.

Mizuho Financial Group stock opened at $2.89 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.91. Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.33 and a fifty-two week high of $3.21. The company has a market capitalization of $36.65 billion, a PE ratio of 6.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.53.

Mizuho Financial Group (NYSE:MFG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The bank reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $7.65 billion during the quarter. Mizuho Financial Group had a net margin of 18.32% and a return on equity of 5.15%. On average, analysts forecast that Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

About Mizuho Financial Group

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc operates as a holding company which engages in the provision of financial services such as banking, trust banking, securities, and other businesses. It operates through the following segments: Mizuho Bank Ltd. (MHKB), Mizuho Trust & Banking Co, Ltd. (MHTB), and Mizuho Securities Co, Ltd.

