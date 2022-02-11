Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Trims Stake in First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lowered its stake in shares of First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM) by 68.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,364 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 49,037 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in First Foundation were worth $588,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of First Foundation by 14.9% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 97,689 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,569,000 after buying an additional 12,700 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in First Foundation by 11.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,023,376 shares of the bank’s stock worth $90,566,000 after purchasing an additional 416,375 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in First Foundation by 19.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 149,513 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,366,000 after purchasing an additional 24,177 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Foundation in the third quarter worth about $216,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in First Foundation in the third quarter worth about $673,000. Institutional investors own 68.12% of the company’s stock.

Get First Foundation alerts:

NASDAQ:FFWM opened at $26.45 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.84. First Foundation Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.03 and a 52 week high of $29.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.93 and a beta of 1.31.

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The bank reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.11. First Foundation had a net margin of 34.47% and a return on equity of 14.83%. The firm had revenue of $75.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that First Foundation Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 9th. This is an increase from First Foundation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. First Foundation’s payout ratio is 14.88%.

In related news, Director Diane M. Rubin bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $26.53 per share, with a total value of $26,530.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 13.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of First Foundation in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of First Foundation from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Foundation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on shares of First Foundation from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th.

First Foundation Profile

First Foundation, Inc is a bank holding, which engages in the provision of comprehensive platform of financial services to individuals, businesses, and organizations. It operates through the following segments: Banking and Wealth Management. The company was founded by John Avak Hakopian and Ulrich Emanuel Keller, Jr.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Foundation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Foundation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.