Artivion Inc (NYSE:AORT) CEO James P. Mackin Sells 10,639 Shares

Artivion Inc (NYSE:AORT) CEO James P. Mackin sold 10,639 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.86, for a total value of $190,012.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE AORT opened at $17.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $697.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 591.53 and a beta of 1.55. Artivion Inc has a 1-year low of $16.58 and a 1-year high of $32.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 4.21 and a quick ratio of 2.93.

Artivion Company Profile

Artivion, Inc is a medical device company focused on developing solutions that address cardiac and vascular surgeons’ clinical challenges in treating patients with aortic diseases. Its products include aortic stents and stent grafts, prosthetic heart valves, cryopreserved cardiac and vascular allografts, and surgical sealants.

