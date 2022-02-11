Artivion Inc (NYSE:AORT) CEO James P. Mackin Sells 10,639 Shares

Artivion Inc (NYSE:AORT) CEO James P. Mackin sold 10,639 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.86, for a total value of $190,012.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Shares of NYSE AORT opened at $17.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $697.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 591.53 and a beta of 1.55. Artivion Inc has a 1-year low of $16.58 and a 1-year high of $32.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 4.21 and a quick ratio of 2.93.
Artivion Company Profile
