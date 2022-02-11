Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) Shares Sold by Rock Springs Capital Management LP

Rock Springs Capital Management LP cut its stake in Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 577,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,600 shares during the period. Rock Springs Capital Management LP’s holdings in Arvinas were worth $47,459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arvinas during the third quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Arvinas by 43.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Arvinas by 238.8% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 482,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,669,000 after acquiring an additional 340,242 shares during the period. HarbourVest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arvinas during the third quarter valued at $1,735,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Arvinas by 358.9% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 175,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,460,000 after purchasing an additional 137,619 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ARVN traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $78.80. 1,267 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 428,033. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.64 and a beta of 1.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.32. Arvinas, Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.59 and a twelve month high of $108.46.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ARVN shares. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Arvinas in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Arvinas in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $98.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arvinas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer upgraded Arvinas from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Arvinas in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.27.

In related news, CFO Sean A. Cassidy sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $1,050,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Briggs Morrison sold 20,960 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.55, for a total value of $1,373,928.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 319,413 shares of company stock worth $22,160,319. 6.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Arvinas, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its product candidates are ARV-110, a proteolysis targeting chimera (PROTAC) protein degrader that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC protein degrader targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer.

