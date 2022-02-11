Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $105.07 Million

Analysts expect Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) to announce sales of $105.07 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Asana’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $104.60 million and the highest is $105.45 million. Asana reported sales of $68.37 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 53.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, March 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Asana will report full-year sales of $371.55 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $371.09 million to $371.94 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $497.83 million, with estimates ranging from $480.10 million to $509.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Asana.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.04. Asana had a negative return on equity of 199.15% and a negative net margin of 77.59%. The business had revenue of $100.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.42) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 70.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ASAN. DA Davidson started coverage on Asana in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities increased their target price on Asana from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Asana in a report on Sunday, December 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Asana from $85.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price objective on shares of Asana in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.62.

In other Asana news, CFO Tim M. Wan sold 20,000 shares of Asana stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.94, for a total transaction of $2,578,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz purchased 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $65.63 per share, with a total value of $32,815,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 6,753,733 shares of company stock valued at $437,728,282 and have sold 112,440 shares valued at $9,004,721. 54.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Asana during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,885,000. Yale University acquired a new position in Asana during the 2nd quarter worth about $5,321,000. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in Asana by 180.7% during the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 20,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,272,000 after acquiring an additional 13,205 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Asana by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Finally, PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Asana during the 2nd quarter worth about $7,513,000. Institutional investors own 30.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ASAN stock traded down $3.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $61.56. 4,822,426 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,467,018. Asana has a fifty-two week low of $25.41 and a fifty-two week high of $145.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.91 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $63.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Asana Company Profile

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. It provides a work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the mission of an organization.

