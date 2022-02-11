ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.27 EPS

ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The semiconductor company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.27, MarketWatch Earnings reports. ASE Technology had a return on equity of 17.49% and a net margin of 7.91%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share.

ASE Technology stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.44. 164,424 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,583,315. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market cap of $16.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.06. ASE Technology has a 52 week low of $6.53 and a 52 week high of $9.62.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in ASE Technology stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX) by 32.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 580,043 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 142,415 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in ASE Technology were worth $4,530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 6.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ASX shares. KGI Securities cut ASE Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut ASE Technology from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. StockNews.com cut ASE Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ASE Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.43.

ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of semiconductor manufacturing services. It develops and offers complete turnkey solutions in IC (Integrated Circuit) packaging, design and production of interconnect materials, front-end engineering testing, wafer probing and final testing, as well as electronic manufacturing services.

