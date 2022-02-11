ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.310-$1.370 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.270. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.03 billion-$1.05 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.03 billion.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised ASGN from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on ASGN from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $129.00.

ASGN stock traded down $3.88 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $108.06. 10,331 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 233,466. The business has a fifty day moving average of $119.51 and a 200 day moving average of $115.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 2.41. The firm has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 2.01. ASGN has a 12-month low of $89.33 and a 12-month high of $131.89.

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The business services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.20. ASGN had a return on equity of 16.93% and a net margin of 9.31%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that ASGN will post 5.28 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Jennifer Hankes Painter sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.82, for a total transaction of $487,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

ASGN Company Profile

ASGN, Inc engages in the provision of information technology and professional services in the technology, digital, creative, engineering, and life sciences fields in the commercial and government sectors. It operates through the following segments: Apex, Oxford, and ECS. The Apex segment offers technical, scientific, digital, and creative services and solutions to Fortune 1000 and mid-market clients.

