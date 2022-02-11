Asset Management Group Inc. Has $14.39 Million Stock Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Asset Management Group Inc. lessened its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 4.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 101,680 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 5,084 shares during the period. Apple makes up approximately 3.0% of Asset Management Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Asset Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $14,388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Milestone Resources Group Ltd grew its position in shares of Apple by 92.6% during the 3rd quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 416 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Apple by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. now owns 478 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in Apple in the 3rd quarter worth $77,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Apple by 43.5% in the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 594 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. 56.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.78, for a total transaction of $4,369,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,986 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.29, for a total transaction of $344,153.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $172.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.81 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $172.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $157.46. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $116.21 and a one year high of $182.94.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $123.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.53 billion. Apple had a net margin of 26.58% and a return on equity of 149.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.68 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.57%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Apple from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. New Street Research raised shares of Apple from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Apple from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Apple from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Wedbush upgraded shares of Apple to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $189.10.

Apple Company Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

