Associated British Foods (LON:ABF) Rating Reiterated by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Associated British Foods (LON:ABF) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on ABF. Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on Associated British Foods from GBX 2,650 ($35.84) to GBX 2,470 ($33.40) and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Liberum Capital reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 2,600 ($35.16) target price on shares of Associated British Foods in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating and set a GBX 2,700 ($36.51) target price on shares of Associated British Foods in a report on Monday, January 17th. Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Associated British Foods in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating and issued a GBX 2,250 ($30.43) price target on shares of Associated British Foods in a report on Monday, January 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 2,536.67 ($34.30).

Shares of ABF stock opened at GBX 1,936.50 ($26.19) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.86. The company has a market capitalization of £15.33 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,995.22 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,963.24. Associated British Foods has a twelve month low of GBX 1,719 ($23.25) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,796.19 ($37.81).

In related news, insider George G. Weston sold 23,897 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,909 ($25.81), for a total value of £456,193.73 ($616,894.83). Also, insider Emma Adamo sold 38,204 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,092 ($28.29), for a total value of £799,227.68 ($1,080,767.65).

Associated British Foods plc operates as a diversified food, ingredients, and retail company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Grocery, Sugar, Agriculture, Ingredients, and Retail. The Grocery segment manufactures and sells grocery products, including hot beverages, sugar and sweeteners, vegetable oils, balsamic vinegars, bread and baked goods, cereals, ethnic foods, and meat products to retail, wholesale, and foodservice businesses.

