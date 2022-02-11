ASUSTeK Computer Inc. (OTCMKTS:ASUUY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

ASUSTeK Computer Inc. (OTCMKTS:ASUUY) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,200 shares, a drop of 90.7% from the January 15th total of 130,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 122.0 days.

Shares of ASUUY stock remained flat at $$66.00 during mid-day trading on Friday. 144 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,870. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.87. ASUSTeK Computer has a one year low of $66.00 and a one year high of $66.00.

ASUSTeK Computer Inc researches and develops, designs, manufactures, sells, and repairs computers, communications, and consumer electronic products (3C) in Taiwan, China, Singapore, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers phones and accessories, such as power banks, and adapters and cables; gaming products; laptops and two-in-one personal computers (PCs); desktop, tower, mini, stick, and all-in-one PCs, as well as chrome devices; motherboards, single-board computers, and chassis and cooling products; monitors and projectors; headphones and headsets, and sound cards; mesh WiFi systems, wireless routers and adapters, and wired networking products; and graphic cards, as well as business wireless routers and gaming router home products.

