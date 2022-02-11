ASUSTeK Computer Inc. (OTCMKTS:ASUUY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

ASUSTeK Computer Inc. (OTCMKTS:ASUUY) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,200 shares, a drop of 90.7% from the January 15th total of 130,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 122.0 days.
Shares of ASUUY stock remained flat at $$66.00 during mid-day trading on Friday. 144 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,870. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.87. ASUSTeK Computer has a one year low of $66.00 and a one year high of $66.00.
ASUSTeK Computer Company Profile
